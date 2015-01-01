Abstract

PURPOSE: Pediatric traumatic retinal detachment (RD) resulting from open globe (OGI) or closed globe injuries (CGI) presents unique challenges due to complexity often resulting in lifelong sequelae. This study compares pediatric traumatic RD outcomes and prognostic factors following OGI and CGI.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis reviewed 47 cases of pediatric traumatic RD cases (age <18 years) undergoing retinal detachment surgery between 2002 and 2021. Among them, 25 cases were caused by CGI and 22 cases by OGI. Demographics, retinal detachment characteristics, surgical procedures, anatomical and functional results were assessed. Predictive factors for visual outcomes were investigated.



RESULTS: In the CGI group, mean (± standard deviation) age was 11 ± 4 years, and 10 ± 5 years in the OGI group. CGI traumatic RD had significantly better preoperative (CGI: logMAR 1.39 ± 0.19 (mean ± standard error); OGI: logMAR 2.12 ± 0.20) and follow-up (CGI: logMAR 0.94 ± 0.19; OGI: logMAR 1.85 ± 0.20) best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) (p<0.05). Initial BCVA improvement was observed in CGI only. In multivariable analysis, prognostic factors for favorable BCVA outcomes included higher preoperative BCVA, older age and absence of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: Visual prognosis for pediatric traumatic RD remains limited, favoring CGI cases compared to OGI. Baseline BCVA emerged as major determinant of final visual acuity. Tailored management approaches can optimize treatment results.

