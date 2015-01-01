|
Ruiz P, Benítez G, Bobadilla PE, Piedracueva M, Damián JP. Rural remote health 2024; 24(1): e7614.
38570200
INTRODUCTION: In Uruguay, productive animals are attacked by various predators, causing injuries and financial losses, leading to great concern for farmers. The objective of this study was to determine, using a cross-sectional study, if predator attacks on productive animals during the year 2021 influenced the psychological distress of farmers.
animal welfare; livestock; mental health; psychological distress; Uruguay