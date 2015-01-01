|
Kaul A, Connell-Jones L, Paphitis SA, Oram S. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38570379
PURPOSE: People with mental disorders are more likely to experience sexual violence than the general population, but little is known about the prevalence of sexual violence in people who use psychiatric services. This paper aims to estimate the prevalence and odds of sexual violence victimisation within mental health services by gender and mental health setting (i.e. inpatient, outpatient and mixed settings).
Language: en
Inpatients; Outpatients; Service user; Sexual violence; Trauma