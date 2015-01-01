|
Munoz E, Hyun J, Diaz JAJ, Scott SB, Sliwinski MJ. Soc. Sci. Med. 2024; 348: e116807.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38569283
OBJECTIVE: Exposure to neighborhood violence may have negative implications for adults' cognitive functioning, but the ecological sensitivity of these effects has yet to be determined. We first evaluated the link between exposure to neighborhood violence and two latent constructs of cognitive function that incorporated laboratory-based and ambulatory, smartphone-based, cognitive assessments. Second, we examined whether the effect of exposure to violence was stronger for ambulatory assessments compared to in-lab assessments.
Cognition; Ecological momentary assessment; Neighborhood violence; Neighborhoods