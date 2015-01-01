Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prior research has established individuals living in cultures of honor to be at higher risk for suicide. However, research has yet to examine how emotion regulation may play a role in explaining this link. The current research intended to address if those who endorse honor norms, who are keen to protect their reputation, might engage in emotional suppression as a way to avoid being seen as weak, thus heightening their risk for suicide.



METHOD: Data were collected using a survey design across three studies (total N = 988). Studies 1 and 2 were cross-sectional designs with MTurk and undergraduate samples. Study 3 was conducted longitudinally using CloudResearch.



RESULTS: Results demonstrated those higher in honor endorsement engage in emotional suppression to avoid being seen as weak (Study 1), that emotional suppression and subsequent depression indirectly explain the relationship between honor endorsement and suicide attempts (Study 2), and that relationships between honor endorsement and changes in suicidal ideation are explained by emotional suppression and depressive symptomology (Study 3).



CONCLUSION: Findings provide needed insight into the daily emotional experiences of honor endorsers and how it may influence suicidality, providing a point of entry for clinicians to construct meaningful honor-oriented intervention programs.

