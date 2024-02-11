|
Citation
Chaabeni A, Kalai A, Dhouibi J, Ben Saad H, Jellad A. Tunis. Med. 2024; 102(2): 70-73.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Societe Tunisienne Des Sciences Medicales)
DOI
PMID
38567470
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: To enhance players' performance and implement effective injury prevention protocols and surveillance programs in football [soccer], it is essential to conduct epidemiological studies. Since significant disparities in injury rates across various football competitions were reported, it is important to characterize injuries in the context of the African cup of nation (AFCON) competition.
Language: en
Keywords
*Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; *Football/injuries; AFCON 2024; African Footballers; Cote d'Ivoire/epidemiology; Epidemiological Study; Football Injuries; Humans; Incidence; Injury Prevention; Soccer