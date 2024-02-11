SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chaabeni A, Kalai A, Dhouibi J, Ben Saad H, Jellad A. Tunis. Med. 2024; 102(2): 70-73.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Societe Tunisienne Des Sciences Medicales)

DOI

10.62438/tunismed.v102i2.4815

PMID

38567470

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: To enhance players' performance and implement effective injury prevention protocols and surveillance programs in football [soccer], it is essential to conduct epidemiological studies. Since significant disparities in injury rates across various football competitions were reported, it is important to characterize injuries in the context of the African cup of nation (AFCON) competition.

AIM: To determine the incidence and factors associated with injuries among African footballers during the 2024 AFCON competition, which will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

METHODS: Two expert physician in sports medicine will perform an analytical study (i.e.; a video-based analysis) of the 52 matches that will be played during the 2024 AFCON. The following parameters will be noted: i) Injury incidence, ii) Characteristics of injured players such as age, on-field position, and player league continent, iii) Characteristics ofinjuries such as mechanism, body location, moment of injury in terms of the minute of play and the round of the match, place of the injury in term of stadium zone, replacement consequent to the injury, absence next match, re-injury, recurrence of the injury with the same location during the competition, referee decision, and stoppage time for on-field injury, and iv) Characteristics of matches such as the match' schedule, ambient temperature, humidity, and wind speed.

CONCLUSION: This study will allow enriching the existing literature with additional data regarding the injuries and the players' characteristics in the African context.


Language: en

Keywords

*Athletic Injuries/epidemiology; *Football/injuries; AFCON 2024; African Footballers; Cote d'Ivoire/epidemiology; Epidemiological Study; Football Injuries; Humans; Incidence; Injury Prevention; Soccer

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print