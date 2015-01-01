CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Gundur RV. Journal of Illicit Economies and Development 2023; 5(1): 19-21.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This is a review of the 2020 IASOC Prize Winner Intimate Crimes: Kidnapping, Gangs and Trust in Mexico City by Rolando Ochoa. Ochoa provides a masterful account of how private citizens understand risk, as kidnapping continues to be a significant problem in Mexico, and manage their private security in an attempt to reduce that risk.
