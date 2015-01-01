SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gundur RV. Journal of Illicit Economies and Development 2023; 5(1): 19-21.

(Copyright © 2023)

10.31389/jied.187

This is a review of the 2020 IASOC Prize Winner Intimate Crimes: Kidnapping, Gangs and Trust in Mexico City by Rolando Ochoa. Ochoa provides a masterful account of how private citizens understand risk, as kidnapping continues to be a significant problem in Mexico, and manage their private security in an attempt to reduce that risk.


Language: en
