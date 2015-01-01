Abstract

The emergence of Novichok agents, potent organophosphorus nerve agents, has spurred the demand for advanced analytical methods and toxicity assessments as a result of their involvement in high-profile incidents. This study focuses on the degradation products of Novichok agents, particularly their potential toxic effects on biological systems. Traditional in vivo methods for toxicity evaluation face ethical and practical constraints, prompting a shift toward in silico toxicology research. In this context, we conducted a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of acute oral toxicity (AOT) for Novichok degradation products, using various in silico methods, including TEST, CATMoS, ProTox-II, ADMETlab, ACD/Labs Percepta, and QSAR Toolbox. Adopting these methodologies aligns with the 3Rs principle, emphasising Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement in the realm of toxicological studies. Qualitative assessments with STopTox and admetSAR revealed toxic profiles for all degradation products, with predicted toxicophores highlighting structural features responsible for toxicity. Quantitative predictions yielded varied estimates of acute oral toxicity, with the most toxic degradation products being EOPAA, MOPGA, MOPAA, MPGA, EOPGA, and MPAA, respectively. Structural modifications common to all examined hydrolytic degradation products involve substituting the fluorine atom with a hydroxyl group, imparting consequential effects on toxicity. The need for sophisticated analytical techniques for identifying and quantifying Novichok degradation products is underscored due to their inherent reactivity. This study represents a crucial step in unravelling the complexities of Novichok toxicity, highlighting the ongoing need for research into its degradation processes to refine analytical methodologies and fortify readiness against potential threats.

Language: en