Abstract

High-rise building is the trend of the future construction industry and the symbol of the continuous development of urbanization in China. However, safety accidents often occur during the construction of high-rise buildings, which bring people property losses, and sometimes even endanger the safety of life. Therefore, in order to effectively reduce the construction safety accident rate and improve the level of risk management, the construction of high-rise building safety risk focus on and research. This paper first analyzes the construction characteristics of high-rise buildings and accident types. According to the accident cause theory and hazard identification method, the major hazard sources in high-rise building construction are identified. Finally, this paper analyzes the construction of high-rise building risk factors. This paper can provide a theoretical basis for the construction of high-rise building safety risk assessment system, and provide a scientific and reliable risk management platform for the relevant units, so as to improve the safety awareness and risk management level of construction personnel.

Language: en