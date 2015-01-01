Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicides are an actual issue, especially in Lithuania, where, despite significant efforts, the number of suicides remains very high. In cases of suicide, society painfully loses its members, and the relatives of the person who committed suicide, engaged in self-harm, or attempted suicide face many negative experiences.



METHODS: The purpose of this article is to describe the pilot project applied for 2 years in the Mental Health Center (MHC) in the city of Vilnius, Lithuania, in organizing and providing services to people whose relatives committed suicide or attempted suicide or self-harm. This prevention and early intervention program, organized by an interdisciplinary team at an MHC, appeared appropriate, effective, and well-attended. Program clients could participate anonymously and have the opportunity to choose the time and the right services for themselves from the offered program services package.



RESULTS: Providing the possibility for family members to receive flexible mental health services at the primary center increased the attractiveness of the program and reduced stigma.



CONCLUSIONS: The program results demonstrated the applicability of the implementation of such an initiative as a relevant possibility when providing complex help for the relatives of self-harming and/or suicidal people.

Language: en