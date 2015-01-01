SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ahmed Z, Bhatti MI, Ullah E. J. Devel. Soc. Sci. 2024; 5(1): 508-519.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Orients Social Research Consultancy)

DOI

10.47205/jdss.2024(5-I)46

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicide is considered one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide, and it is still an understudied subject in Pakistan. There are no national statistics on suicide; however, local and regional studies showed a higher inclination in some areas of Sindh, KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The data was extracted from my PhD research work which aimed to cross-investigate the suicide statistics, and document the trends of suicide and its linkages with socio-demographic information of suicide victims to explore the influence of later on. Qualitative data were analyzed using SPSS; case studies were included to support the description. The result showed that the female suicide rate is higher than male; students and housewives categorically on the top. Gunshots, hanging, and jumping into rivers were the mostly used tools to commit suicide. A comprehensive, policy-based study is necessary to curb the issue.


Language: en

Keywords

Women Suicide

