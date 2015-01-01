Abstract

This study aims to explore the impact of domestic violence on the mental wellbeing of married women in Faisalabad, Pakistan, focusing on depression, anxiety, stress, and anger, and investigates variations between employed and unemployed women. Domestic violence, a pervasive issue affecting women's mental health worldwide, is particularly acute in Faisalabad's socio-economic milieu, where economic hardships heighten mental distress. Employing a methodology that surveyed 300 married women aged 18-55 using the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales (DASS), the Clinical Anger Scale (CAS), and a Domestic Violence Questionnaire, this research analyzed data via SPSS to determine the relationship between domestic violence and mental health issues. The results underscored a significant positive correlation between domestic violence and mental health afflictions, identifying domestic violence as a crucial predictor of such conditions, with nuanced differences observed between employed and unemployed respondents. Thus, the research supports women's empowerment by highlighting mental health awareness, gender-sensitive healthcare, community involvement, and cultural changes that promote wellness.

