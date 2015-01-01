Abstract

This study was conducted to examine the effects of self-motivation. This research presents the theoretical paradigm that underpins the cognitive method and examines warning labels and safety communication. Warning labels and safety communication depends on different levels of perceived "danger" or "hazard." It investigates the effects of these labels on people's comprehension and decision-making. The research concluded with a comparison of the approaches employed in focus groups and cognitive interviews to evaluate warning labels. The study of 10 participant responses from each of the two groups indicated which technique produced more useful information for safety label review and revision. In general, individuals were more likely to observe, read, and follow instructions that they believed to be more dangerous than those that they believed to be less dangerous and people who are more familiar with the warning are less likely to read, and recall it than those who are not.

