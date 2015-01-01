Abstract

Among university students who take a leave of absence, there are many who feel unfit to study at university. Feeling of academic maladjustment means.



It is a state of not being able to concentrate. Although the relationship between feelings of academic maladjustment and psychological distress has been clarified.



The association with psychological distress years later has not been clarified. In this study, we found that the feeling of academic maladjustment in the first year influenced psychological distress in the third year.



The purpose of this study is to examine the impact that

Of the 1,689 students who enrolled in 2013, 1,328 had data from both their first and third years. The analysis indicates that there is a feeling of academic maladjustment.



A t-test was conducted with nothing as the independent variable and Kessler 6 for the first and third years as dependent variables. Feeling of academic maladjustment and third year students

Hierarchical multiple regression analysis was conducted to examine the association with psychological distress.



Those who feel a sense of academic maladjustment have lower average Kessler 6 scores in their first and third years than those who do not feel a sense of academic maladjustment.



The value was significantly higher. The results of hierarchical multiple regression analysis showed that there was no relationship between feelings of academic maladjustment in the first year and psychological distress in the third year.



An association was seen with psychological distress in the first and third years. University students who feel a sense of academic maladjustment in their first year also experience mental illness.

This suggests that the persistence of a sense of academic maladjustment over a long period of time may increase psychological distress two years later. 1 year

Based on the relationship between the following psychological pain and psychological pain in the 3rd year, we will be examining university students who feel psychological pain in their 1st year and feelings of academic maladjustment.



It is also necessary to consider screening and support methods for university students who feel this way.



大学生の休退学者の中には、大学への修学に関して修学不適応感を有する学生も多い。修学不適応感とは、修学に

集中できていない状態のことである。修学不適応感と心理的苦痛の関連は明らかにされているが、修学不適応感と数

年後の心理的苦痛との関連は明らかにされていない。本研究では、１年次の修学不適応感が３年次の心理的苦痛に与

える影響を検討することを目的とする。

対象者は2013年に入学した1,689名の内、１年次と３年次の両方のデータがある1,328名。分析は修学不適応感の有

無を独立変数、１年次と３年次のKessler ６のそれぞれを従属変数としたt検定を行った。修学不適応感と３年次の

心理的苦痛の関連を検討するため、階層的重回帰分析を実施した。

修学不適応感を感じている者は、修学不適応感を感じていない者に比べて、１年次及び３年次のKessler ６の平均

値が有意に高かった。階層的重回帰分析の結果から１年次の修学不適応感と３年次の心理的苦痛に関連は見られず、

１年次と３年次の心理的苦痛と関連がみられた。１年次に修学不適応感を感じている大学生は、精神的な不調を感じ

やすく、長期的に修学不適応感が持続していくことで、２年後の心理的苦痛を高めている可能性が示唆される。１年

次の心理的苦痛と３年次の心理的苦痛の関連から、今後は１年次に心理的苦痛を感じている大学生及び修学不適応感

を感じている大学生のスクリーニングや支援方法についても検討していく必要があると考えられる。

