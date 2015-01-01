Abstract

Drowning remains a global public health problem, claiming many lives each year, especially among young children and youth. This summary presents a comprehensive demographic study of drowning incidents, analysing the complex interplay of various factors that contribute to this global public health problem. By examining the demographics of drowning victims, this study aims to identify vulnerable populations and inform targeted prevention strategies to reduce drowning deaths. This study uses extensive data from different geographic regions and reveals important patterns of drowning. It shows that young children and young people make up a disproportionate number of victims, as men are more prone to drowning than women. Additionally, socioeconomic inequality is a determining factor, with poor communities experiencing higher drowning rates due to limited water safety resources and education. The study examines the contextual factors that influence drowning incidents and highlights the prevalence of drowning in natural bodies of water, including rivers, lakes and oceans, compared to man-made environments such as swimming pools. It also examines the role of alcohol consumption, inadequate supervision and lack of swimming skills as important risk factors for drowning deaths. In addition, the study assesses the effectiveness of existing drone prevention initiatives and identifies gaps in their coverage. Analysing successful interventions such as water safety education programs and lifesaving equipment distribution, the study recommends evidence-based strategies to reduce the risk of drowning in vulnerable populations. In conclusion, this demographic study on drowning highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions tailored to specific vulnerable populations. By understanding the factors that influence drowning incidents, policy makers, public health agencies and conservation organizations can proactively plan and implement preventive measures and ultimately work to curb the number of drowning tragedies worldwide.

Language: en