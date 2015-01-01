Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2022, suicide was the second leading cause of external death in Spain (the first among young people aged 15-29 years). This study aims to analyze the presence of myths among emergency first responders and identify the most prevalent false beliefs among them.



METHODS: The research is a observational and descriptive study carried out using a questionnaire composed of a total of 25 myths, with the response options being true or false. A total of 543 professionals took part in the study. All of them could intervene before, during, and after a suicide attempt.



RESULTS: The main finding of the study is that more than 50% of the participants accept as true the statement "There are more serious and less serious problems", underlining the idea that caring for patients could be related to the importance the health professional gives to the patients' problem. Myths such as "The suicidal person wants to die" and "The suicidal person is determined to die" are also evident.



CONCLUSION: The subjective thought the first responder has about suicide could affect their acts, and there is a need to train first responders in suicidal behavior to be able to create an adequate approach.

