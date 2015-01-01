Abstract

Introduction. The research is devoted to the development of a methodology aimed at identifying the weak points of firearms training of officers of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation in order to draw attention to certain components of shooting technique to take them into account in training process to improve weapon handling skills. The subject of the research is the methodology of determining the profile of police officers' competence. The object of the research is the firearms training of internal affairs officers of the Russian Federation.



METHODS. The following methods were used in solving the research issues: analysis of scientific and methodological literature and documentary resources, observation, pedagogical testing, methods of mathematical statistics.



RESULTS. The authors present the results of the level of firearms training of police officers in accordance with performing a shooting exercise. The authors made a comparative analysis of the results of the shooting exercise in accordance with the model values. At the end of the research, the main directions of improving the firearms training of police officers depending on gender differences are revealed. Scientific novelty consists in the substantiation of the methodology for determining the direction of improving the firearms training of police officers and identifying weak points in performing technical elements of the studied exercise.



Keywords:

determination methodology, firearms training, police officers, training improvement, shooting exercise

