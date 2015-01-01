|
Citation
|
Dmitry I, Peter P. Vestnik of the St. Petersburg University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia 2024; 2024(1): 190-196.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Introduction. The research is devoted to the development of a methodology aimed at identifying the weak points of firearms training of officers of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation in order to draw attention to certain components of shooting technique to take them into account in training process to improve weapon handling skills. The subject of the research is the methodology of determining the profile of police officers' competence. The object of the research is the firearms training of internal affairs officers of the Russian Federation.
Language: en