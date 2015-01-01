Abstract

In general, death is divided into two, natural and unnatural death. Natural deaths are caused by disease or old age, while unnatural deaths are caused by various cases of violence (homicide, suicide, work accidents, and traffic accidents), medical intervention deaths, drowning, intoxication, and deaths with no clear cause. The United States reports that 1.7 million people experience blunt trauma each year and more than 52,000 people die, with the majority of victims were male. Data on corpse cases reported by RSUP dr. Hasan Sadikin Bandung in 2013-2017 was also dominated by male corpses and of the total cases external examinations were carried out more often than autopsies. Case Death on Arrival (DOA) is the most cases, followed by traffic accident cases. Objective: To find out the characteristics and prevalence of the dead victims sent to the RSUP Haji Adam Malik Medan in 2018-2022. Method: This research is a descriptive study with a cross-sectional design based on data obtained from the visum et repertum in the mortuary installation at RSUP Haji Adam Malik Medan in 2018-2022. Results: Based on data on the death victim cases at RSUP Haji Adam Malik Medan in 2018-2022 a total of 76 cases were found, majority consisting of 52 male bodies (68.42). The largest age group was 12-25 years old (43.4%), followed by the toddler category 0- 5 years (1.3%) found the least. Of the total cases, only 71 cases (93.4%) underwent an external examination and 5 cases (6.6%) performed an autopsy (external and internal examination). The most common types of cases were traffic accident cases with 96.1%, followed by homicides with 3.9%. From all the VeRs that were processed, it was found that the Letters of Request for Visum addressed to the Forensic Installation of RSUP Haji Adam Malik Medan in 2018-2022 came from 9 different police agencies. The agency was the Kepolisian Pancur Batu with 53 letters (68.83%). Based on the type of work, was dominated by private employee and unemployed, 21 cases (27.6%). Conclusion: Based on the results of data analysis and discussion that has been carried out in the research on the description of the dead victims sent to the RSUP Haji Adam Malik Medan in 2018-2022, it is concluded that the dead victims are dominated by men. The majority of them are private employees and unemployed. Based on age, the victims who died were dominated by the youth category (12- 25 years). The dead victims sent were dominated by traffic accident deaths. The type of inspection that is most often performed is an external examination. Based on the agency submitting a letter requesting a post-mortem examination, the agency that sent the most was the Pancur Batu Police.

Language: en