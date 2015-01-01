Abstract

Background and Objectives: In recent years, electronic scooters (e-scooters) have gained popularity, whether for private use or as a publicly available transportation method. With the introduction of these vehicles, reports of e-scooter-related accidents have surged, sparking public debate and concern. The aim of this study was to analyze the epidemiological data, characteristics, and severity of traumatic brain injury (TBI) related to e-scooter accidents.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective case series evaluated patients who were admitted to the three largest neurosurgery clinics in Riga, Latvia, from the time period of April to October in two separate years--2022 and 2023--after e-scooter-related accidents. The data were collected on patient demographics, the time of the accident, alcohol consumption, helmet use, the type of TBI, other related injuries, and the treatment and assessment at discharge.



RESULTS: A total of 28 patients were admitted with TBI related to e-scooter use, with a median age of 30 years (Q1-Q3, 20.25-37.25), four individuals under the age of 18, and the majority (64%) being male. In 23 cases, the injury mechanism was falling, in 5 cases, collision. None were wearing a helmet at the time of the injury. Alcohol intoxication was evident in over half of the patients (51.5%), with severe intoxication (>1.2 g/L) in 75% of cases among them. Neurological symptoms upon admission were noted in 50% of cases. All patients had intracranial trauma: 50% had brain contusions, 43% traumatic subdural hematoma, and almost 30% epidural hematoma. Craniofacial fractures were evident in 71% of cases, and there were fractures in other parts of body in three patients. Six patients required emergency neurosurgical intervention. Neurological complications were noted in two patients; one patient died.



CONCLUSIONS: e-scooter-related accidents result in a significant number of brain and other associated injuries, with notable frequency linked to alcohol influence and a lack of helmet use. Prevention campaigns to raise the awareness of potential risks and the implementation of more strict regulations should be conducted.

Language: en