Abstract

Surf lifesaving members are essential first responders who patrol public waterways, performing rescues and resuscitation to individuals in the community when needed. In this way, surf lifesaving members experience arduous physical requirements alongside extensive psychological stress during resuscitation. Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) represents the predominant, frontline lifesaving service in Queensland, Australia; however, little research has explored key aspects of drowning resuscitations involving this organisation, as well as in the broader lifesaving industry, limiting our current understanding on this vital topic. We sought to explore key aspects of drowning resuscitations within SLSQ and create a framework to generate evidence-based practice. In guiding future lines of inquiry addressing this deficiency, a six-step research framework has been proposed to aid in holistically understanding the resuscitation process from a surf lifesaving perspective. Evidence generated from applying this framework will create a much-needed knowledge base for surf lifesaving organisations to use in the development of practical, strategic, and effective decisions to enhance their practices and ultimately better prevent drowning fatalities.



Available at: https://scholarworks.bgsu.edu/ijare/vol14/iss3/7

