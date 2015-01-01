SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zamarripa CA, Tilton HE, Lin S, Cone EJ, Winecker RE, Flegel RR, Kuntz D, Beals M, Jacques M, Clark M, Welsh ER, Wagner L, Bonn-Miller MO, Vandrey R, Spindle TR. J. Anal. Toxicol. 2024; 48(2): 81-98.

(Copyright © 2024, Preston Publications)

10.1093/jat/bkae001

unavailable

Products containing cannabidiol (CBD) have proliferated after the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp (cannabis with ≤0.3% delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC)). CBD-containing topical products have surged in popularity, but controlled clinical studies on them are limited. This study characterized the effects of five commercially available hemp-derived high CBD/low Δ9-THC topical products. Healthy adults (N = 46) received one of six study drugs: a CBD-containing cream (N = 8), lotion (N = 8), patch (N = 7), balm (N = 8), gel (N = 6) or placebo (N = 9; matched to an active formulation). The protocol included three phases conducted over 17 days: (i) an acute drug application laboratory session, (ii) a 9-day outpatient phase with twice daily product application (visits occurred on Days 2, 3, 7 and 10) (iii) a 1-week washout phase. In each phase, whole blood, oral fluid and urine specimens were collected and analyzed via liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS-MS) for CBD, Δ9-THC and primary metabolites of each and pharmacodynamic outcomes (subjective, cognitive/psychomotor and physiological effects) were assessed. Transdermal absorption of CBD was observed for three active products. On average, CBD/metabolite concentrations peaked after 7-10 days of product use and were highest for the lotion, which contained the most CBD and a permeation enhancer (vitamin E). Δ9-THC/metabolites were below the limit of detection in blood for all products, and no urine samples tested "positive" for cannabis using current US federal workplace drug testing criteria (immunoassay cut-off of 50 ng/mL and confirmatory LC-MS-MS cut-off of 15 ng/mL). Unexpectedly, nine participants (seven lotions, one patch and one gel) exhibited Δ9-THC oral fluid concentrations ≥2 ng/mL (current US federal workplace threshold for a "positive" test). Products did not produce discernable pharmacodynamic effects and were well-tolerated. This study provides important initial data on the acute/chronic effects of hemp-derived topical CBD products, but more research is needed given the diversity of products in this market.


