Yerniyazov I. International Journal of Law, Justice and Jurisprudence 2024; 4(1): 3-5.
Abstract
Major cross-border road projects involve complex legal issues spanning multiple jurisdictions. Key considerations include choice of law, dispute resolution, change order and defects processes, and sophisticated risk allocation for delays/overruns. Emerging best practices favor integrated global contracts over fragmented localized ones, combining established forms like FIDIC with bespoke amendments, and international arbitration under supra-national principles. However, localization disputes persist, which sponsors must override to achieve contractual harmonization.
Language: en