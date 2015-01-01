Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Addressing femoral neck fractures resulting from ground-level falls in older adults with Alzheimer's disease (AD) involves a personalized treatment plan. There is considerable ongoing debate concerning the relative advantages and disadvantages of surgical treatment (internal fixation or arthroplasty) vs nonoperative treatment for femoral neck fractures in older persons with AD.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study compared the mortality, hazard ratio, and survival rate between operative and nonoperative treatments, controlling for patients' demographic information and baseline health status. The study population consisted of Optum beneficiaries diagnosed with AD who experienced an initial femoral neck fracture claim between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2017. Kaplan-Meier survival curves were applied to compare the treatment groups' post-fracture survival rates and mortality. Cox regression was used to examine the survival period by controlling the covariates.



RESULTS: Out of the 4157 patients with AD with femoral neck fractures, 59.8% were women (n = 2487). The median age was 81 years. The 1-year survival rate for nonoperative treatment (70.19%) was lower than that for internal fixation (75.27%) and arthroplasty treatment (82.32%). Compared with the nonoperative group, arthroplasty surgical treatment had significant lower hazard risk of death (arthroplasty hazard ratio: 0.850, 95% CI: 0.728-0.991, P < 0.05).



DISCUSSION: The findings suggest that the operative treatment group experiences higher survival rates and lower mortality rates than the nonoperative group. This paper provides insights into treatment outcomes of older adults with AD receiving medical care for femoral neck fractures.

