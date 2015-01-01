Abstract

PURPOSE: It is known that taking appropriate risks during play is crucial for the development of a child's creativity, problem-solving abilities, resilience, self-confidence, and skills in evaluating risky situations. However, communication problems resulting from hearing loss (HL) can affect a child's ability to hear danger and warning signals during play, potentially leading to injury. This study investigates the attitudes of parents or caregivers with children with HL toward risky play.



METHOD: The study included 170 caregivers of children with normal hearing (NH; n = 103) and cochlear implant and/or hearing aids users (n = 67) aged 3-13 years. The primary caregiver completed the Tolerance for Risk in Play Scale (TRIPS), and the caregivers of children with HL also completed the Auditory Behavior in Everyday Life (ABEL) questionnaire.



RESULTS: TRIPS total scores were significantly higher in the NH group (p <.05). Mothers of children with HL had lower TRIPS scores than mothers of children with NH (p <.05). Similarly, lower TRIPS scores were found in the lower income group with HL (p <.05). A weak positive correlation was observed between TRIPS and both the ABEL total score (p <.05, r =.207) and ABEL auditory awareness score (p <.05, r =.204) in the hard of hearing group.



CONCLUSIONS: The study found that caregivers of children with HL have less tolerance for risky play. Additionally, caregivers of children with better auditory skills were more tolerant of risky play. Therefore, it is suggested that caregivers of children using appropriate hearing devices should be informed that they do not need to be overly restrictive during play, and these children should be encouraged to engage in risky play.

