Rempel AML, Persons JE, Bengtson K, Nashelsky MB. Am. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Public Health Association)

10.2105/AJPH.2024.307616

38574318

OBJECTIVEs. To examine sudden and unexpected or trauma-related deaths that occurred in the presence of law enforcement in Johnson County, Iowa, between 2011 and 2020.

METHODS. We identified deaths in the presence of law enforcement using definitions from the National Association of Medical Examiners. We obtained data, including demographics, cause and manner of death, toxicology results, and circumstances and location of event leading to death, from comprehensive medical examiner investigative reports.

RESULTS. There were 165 deaths that occurred in the presence of law enforcement: 114 were from a known disease, and 51 were either trauma related or the sudden, unexpected initial presentation of a previously unrecognized disease. Three deaths occurred in the context of physical restraint by law enforcement. Suicide was the leading manner of death among trauma-related deaths; the means of suicide was predictable based on in-custody (hanging) or precustody (firearm) circumstances.

CONCLUSIONS. Our findings highlight the potential role of medical examiners and coroners in improving completeness of data on reporting death in the presence of law enforcement to public health agencies. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print April 4, 2024:e1-e9. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2024.307616).


