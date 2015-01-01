SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Elshorbagy R, Alkhaldi H, Alshammari N, El Semary M. Ann. Rehabil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine)

DOI

10.5535/arm.23150

PMID

38575372

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the sex-related differences in single-task performance through motor torque, cognitive tasks and walking speed, and the combined dual-task costs (DTCs) considering both motor and cognitive performance in young adults.

METHODS: Sixty-seven non-athletic subjects 37 females and 30 males were enrolled. The study measured their knee extension muscle torque using an isokinetic strength dynamometer and their walking speed using the one step app. these assessments were performed both with and without a cognitive task, and the DTCs were calculated.

RESULTS: The females exhibited significantly larger motor performance dual task effect through (torque-DTC, speed-DTC) compared with males while exhibiting smaller cognitive dual task effect with muscle torque and speed.

CONCLUSION: Deterioration in motor performance during muscle force production and speed during dual tasks was large in females compared to males, whereas males experience a decline in cognitive ability when performing dual tasks compared with females.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognition; Dual task; Sex; Torque

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print