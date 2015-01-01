Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are one of the major health problems in developed and developing countries. In Iran, RTIs are the first leading cause of years of life lost (YLL). So, the present study investigated the 11-year trend of RTI- related mortalities in Iran.



METHODS: This study was a population-based cross-sectional study. All-cause deaths as well as RTI-related mortalities' data were collected from the Civil Registration Organization (CRO) and Legal medical organization (LMO) of Isfahan during 2011-2021. The mid-year population, number of deaths due to RTIs, the crude and age-standardized mortality (per 100,000) of RTIs, and the percentage of proportional mortality by sex and year of accident during the study period were calculated and reported. Also, trend analysis was done using join point regression program.



RESULTS: During the study period, 11,248 deaths occurred due to RTIs in Isfahan province. 8,894 cases were male (79.03%), the highest number of deaths in both male and female cases was reported in those aged 15-39 years. Among the males, trend of standardized mortality in 2011-2015 was decreasing (annual percentage changes = -6.76(CI 95%: -2.53, -15.03)), while in 2015-2021 it was increasing (annual percentage changes = 3.00 (CI 95%: 0.63, 9.87)). However, no significant trend was observed among females.



CONCLUSION: The findings of the present study showed that the number and standardized mortality rate of RTIs decreased during the 11-year period. It seems that applying stricter policies, improving the quality of the roads of the province, improving the quality of cars, and increasing the number of hospital and pre-hospital medical facilities can play an effective role in reducing RTIs.

