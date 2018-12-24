Abstract

BACKGROUND: Law enforcement officers (LEOs) are exposed to significant stressors that can impact their mental health, increasing risk of posttraumatic stress disorder, burnout, at-risk alcohol use, depression, and suicidality. Compromised LEO health can subsequently lead to aggression and excessive use of force. Mindfulness training is a promising approach for high-stress populations and has been shown to be effective in increasing resilience and improving mental health issues common among LEOs.



METHODS: This multi-site, randomized, single-blind clinical feasibility trial was intended to establish optimal protocols and procedures for a future full-scale, multi-site trial assessing effects of mindfulness-based resilience training (MBRT) versus an attention control (stress management education [SME]) and a no-intervention control, on physiological, attentional, and psychological indices of stress and mental health. The current study was designed to enhance efficiency of recruitment, engagement and retention; optimize assessment, intervention training and outcome measures; and ensure fidelity to intervention protocols. Responsiveness to change over time was examined to identify the most responsive potential proximate and longer-term assessments of targeted outcomes.



RESULTS: We observed high feasibility of recruitment and retention, acceptability of MBRT, fidelity to assessment and intervention protocols, and responsiveness to change for a variety of putative physiological and self-report mechanism and outcome measures.



CONCLUSIONS: Results of this multi-site feasibility trial set the stage for a full-scale, multi-site trial testing the efficacy of MBRT on increasing LEO health and resilience, and on decreasing more distal outcomes of aggression and excessive use of force that would have significant downstream benefits for communities they serve. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03784846. Registered on December 24th, 2018.

