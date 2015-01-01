Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite acknowledging the detrimental impact of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) exposure on the mental and physical well-being of investigators and forensic examiners, there is a need for comprehensive exploration into the complex relationship between CSAM exposure, its various dimensions, mental health (i.e., anxiety, depression, and PTSD), and burnout, as well as the presence of positive attitudes towards the job.



OBJECTIVE: To understand how CSAM exposure, mental health and burnout interconnect and cluster within distinct networks of police investigators and forensic examiners. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Police investigators and forensic examiners from across the United States who were exposed to CSAM as part of their professions (N = 470).



METHODS: Participants, recruited through connections with the National Criminal Justice Training Center, completed an anonymous online survey.



RESULTS: The network analysis revealed differences in centrality between investigators and forensic examiners, particularly in their associations with exposure factors and mental health variables. Edges invariance tests showed differences in the strength of these associations, with some factors being more strongly linked to PTSD avoidance symptoms among investigators and others among forensic examiners. Stability analyses suggested potentially greater heterogeneity among investigators, while both groups displayed high stability in other centrality indices.



CONCLUSIONS: This study contributes to our comprehension of the distinct experiences and challenges faced by CSAM investigators and forensic examiners, and specifically the nuanced disparities between CSAM investigators and forensic examiners in terms of their exposure to CSAM content and the associated mental health factors. These insights highlight the imperative need for tailored support mechanisms and interventions that can effectively address the unique challenges encountered by individuals working tirelessly in this critical field.

Language: en