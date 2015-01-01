Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the influence of acute normobaric hypoxia on standing balance under single and dual-task conditions, both with and without visual input.



METHODS: 20 participants (7 female, 20-31 years old) stood on a force plate for 16, 90-s trials across four balance conditions: single-task (quiet stance) or dual-task (auditory Stroop test), with eyes open or closed. Trials were divided into four oxygen conditions where the fraction of inspired oxygen (F(I)O(2)) was manipulated (normoxia: 0.21 and normobaric hypoxia: 0.16, 0.145 and 0.13 F(I)O(2)) to simulate altitudes of 1100, 3,400, 4300, and 5200 m. Participants breathed each F(I)O(2) for ~ 3 min before testing, which lasted an additional 7-8 min per oxygen condition. Cardiorespiratory measures included heart rate, peripheral blood oxygen saturation, and pressure of end tidal (P(ET)) CO(2) and O(2). Center of pressure measures included total path length, 95% ellipse area, and anteroposterior and mediolateral velocity. Auditory Stroop test performance was measured as response accuracy and latency.



RESULTS: Significant decreases in oxygen saturation and P(ET)O(2), and increased heart rate were observed between normoxia and normobaric hypoxia (P < 0.0001). Total path length was higher at 0.13 compared to 0.21 F(I)O(2) for the eyes closed no Stoop test condition (P = 0.0197). No other significant differences were observed.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that acute normobaric hypoxia has a minimal impact on standing balance and does not influence auditory Stroop test or dual-task performance. Further investigation with longer exposure is required to understand the impact and time course of normobaric hypoxia on standing balance.

Language: en