Abstract

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) is a condition where the spinal cord is damaged and experiences partial or complete loss of motor and/or sensory function, which is typically less than normal. After SCI, patients may exhibit more severe psychiatric symptoms and experience cognitive impairments, including reduced speed and attention processing capacity, as well as difficulties with executive function and episodic memory retention. Among the behavioral and psychiatric symptoms, depression, anxiety, substance use disorder, and posttraumatic stress disorder are the most common. This review aims to investigate the cognitive, behavioral, or psychiatric symptoms of the patient with SCI and their influence on the rehabilitation process. Studies were identified from an online search of PubMed, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, and Embase databases. Studies published between 2013-2023 were selected. This review has been registered on OSF (n) 3KB2U. We have found that patients with SCI are at high risk of cognitive impairment and experience a wide range of difficulties, including tasks based on processing speed and executive function. This clinical population may experience adjustment disorders with depression and anxiety, as well as other psychiatric symptoms such as fatigue, stress, and suicidal ideation. This review has demonstrated that SCI patients may experience psychiatric symptoms and cognitive impairments that affect their functioning. At the same time, these patients may be more prone to various adjustment and mood disorders. Moreover, these two aspects may interact with each other, causing a range of symptoms, increasing the risk of hospitalization, and delaying the rehabilitation process.

Language: en