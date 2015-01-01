|
Sanchez M, Dauny V, Roca F, Cudennec T, Chapelet G, Bonin-Guillaume S. Geriatr. Psychol. Neuropsychiatr. Vieil. 2024; 22(1): 18-27.
(Copyright © 2024, John Libbey Eurotext)
38573140
As the French population is ageing, the number of older people on the road is increasing all the time. For many older adults, this everyday activity remains an important way of maintaining their independence. Putting this right into question on the sole basis of age can be seen as a particularly stigmatising measure. However, this population is particularly vulnerable on the road. While behavioural factors are frequently involved in young adults, driving errors seem to be more frequently the main mechanism in older people. Driving is a succession of complex tasks that can be affected by ageing and the presence of pathologies (cognitive decline, sensory deficiencies or cardiovascular conditions that have not stabilised, etc.). As these medical conditions increase with age, it is important that healthcare professionals identify high-risk situations. When it is required, the professionals should assist patients to stop driving and find alternatives. Maintaining the mobility and ensure safety for older adults on the road remain challenging for the community. In this article, we discuss the issues surrounding the maintenance of driving in older adults. We also discuss the appropriate way to help patients stop driving when necessary.
*Cardiovascular Diseases; *Cognitive Dysfunction; Activities of Daily Living; Aged; Aging; driving; Health Personnel; Humans; independance; older adults; road safety