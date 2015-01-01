Abstract

As the French population is ageing, the number of older people on the road is increasing all the time. For many older adults, this everyday activity remains an important way of maintaining their independence. Putting this right into question on the sole basis of age can be seen as a particularly stigmatising measure. However, this population is particularly vulnerable on the road. While behavioural factors are frequently involved in young adults, driving errors seem to be more frequently the main mechanism in older people. Driving is a succession of complex tasks that can be affected by ageing and the presence of pathologies (cognitive decline, sensory deficiencies or cardiovascular conditions that have not stabilised, etc.). As these medical conditions increase with age, it is important that healthcare professionals identify high-risk situations. When it is required, the professionals should assist patients to stop driving and find alternatives. Maintaining the mobility and ensure safety for older adults on the road remain challenging for the community. In this article, we discuss the issues surrounding the maintenance of driving in older adults. We also discuss the appropriate way to help patients stop driving when necessary.



Dans le contexte de vieillissement démographique, la part des personnes âgées sur la route ne cesse d'augmenter. Cet acte de la vie quotidienne reste un levier important du maintien de l'autonomie pour beaucoup de personnes âgées, et la remise en cause de ce droit sur un critère d'âge peut être jugée stigmatisante. Pour autant, cette population y est particulièrement vulnérable. Si les facteurs comportementaux sont au premier plan chez les jeunes adultes, les erreurs de conduite semblent plus fréquemment en cause chez les plus âgés. La conduite automobile est une succession de tâches complexes pouvant être impactées par le vieillissement et la présence de pathologies (déclin cognitif, déficit sensoriel ou cardiovasculaire non stabilisée…). Ces situations augmentant avec l'âge, il est important que les professionnels de santé repèrent les situations à risque et, lorsque cela est nécessaire, accompagnent les patients vers un arrêt de la conduite. Le maintien de la mobilité des personnes âgées tout en assurant une meilleure sécurité routière dans cette population restent des enjeux de société. Dans cet article, nous abordons les enjeux permettant de maintenir cette activité et, lorsque cela est nécessaire, d'accompagner son arrêt.

