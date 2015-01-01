Abstract

Falls cause severe morbidity and mortality in people over 65 years old in all countries. Cognitive frailty is considered to be one of the risk factors for falls in the elderly. Approximately 60% of the elderly with neurocognitive disorders fall annually and this is two times more compared to elderly with no cognitive impairment. We already know that neurocognitive disorders and their severity are a risk factor for falls in older people. Few studies are conducted to investigate the association between the severity of neurocognitive disorders and the severity of falls. This study is therefore interested in investigating the association between the severity of neurocognitive disorders and the serious falls in the elderly. This is a non-interventional retrospective study of 100 patients admitted for fall in a geriatric hospital. The correlation between MMSE and fall severity remains uncertain. Serious falls are more frequent in patients with Parkinsonian syndromes, but this result is not statically significant. Polypharmacy remains very prevalent in our population with 70 % of patients having more than four drugs. Polydrug use in our study was very high, with 70% of patients taking more than four medications. We did not find a statistically significant association between the severity of neurocognitive disorders evaluated with the MMSE and the serious falls. More studies with tailored neurocognitive testing are needed to investigate the link between executive function disorders and the serious of falls.



===



But de l'étude



Les chutes sont à l'origine d'une morbidité et d'une mortalité très importantes chez les personnes âgées. Environ 60 % des personnes âgées ayant des troubles neurocognitifs font une chute chaque année. Nous savons déjà que les troubles neurocognitifs et leur sévérité sont un facteur de risque de chute dans cette population. Peu d'études ont été menées pour rechercher une association entre la sévérité des troubles neurocognitifs et la gravité des chutes. Cette étude s'y intéresse.

Patients et méthodes



Il s'agit d'une étude rétrospective non interventionnelle portant sur 100 patients admis pour chute au sein d'un pôle de gériatrie.

Résultats



La corrélation entre le MMSE et la gravité des chutes reste incertaine. Les chutes graves sont plus élevées chez les patients ayant un syndrome parkinsonien mais sans que ce résultat soit statiquement significatif. La polymédication dans notre étude est très élevée, avec 70 % des patients qui ont plus de quatre médicaments.

Conclusion



Nous n'avons pas trouvé de lien statistiquement significatif entre la sévérité des troubles neurocognitifs estimés à l'aide du MMSE et la gravité des chutes. D'autres études sont nécessaires pour étudier plus spécifiquement le lien entre les troubles des fonctions exécutives et la gravité des chutes.

Language: fr