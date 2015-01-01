Abstract

BACKGROUND: Being injured in a road traffic accident may affect individuals' functional ability and in turn lead to sickness absence (SA) and disability pension (DP). Knowledge regarding long-term consequences in terms of SA and DP following a road traffic accident is lacking, especially comparing different groups of road users and compared to the general population. The aim was to estimate excess diagnosis-specific SA and DP among individuals of different road user groups injured in a road traffic accident compared to matched references without such injury.



METHODS: A nationwide register-based study, including all working individuals aged 20-59 years and living in Sweden who in 2015 had in- or specialized outpatient healthcare after a new traffic-related injury (n = 20 177) and population-based matched references (matched on: sex, age, level of education, country of birth, living in cities) without any traffic-related injury during 2014-2015 (n = 100 885). Diagnosis-specific (injury and other diagnoses) SA and DP were assessed during 5 years: 1 year before and 4 years following the accident. Mean SA and DP net days/year for each road user group and mean differences of (excess) SA and DP net days/year compared with their matched references were calculated with independent t-tests with bootstrapped 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: A third of all injured road users were bicyclists, 31% were car occupants, 16% were pedestrians (including fall accidents), and 19% were other and unspecified accidents. Pedestrians and other road users were the groups with the highest mean number of SA days during the first year following the accident (51 and 49 days/year respectively). The matched references had between 8 and 13 SA days/year throughout the study period. The excess SA days/year were elevated for all road user groups all five studied years. Excess SA due to injury diagnoses was 15-35 days/year during the first year following the accident. Excess SA due to diagnoses other than injuries were about eight days/year during the whole study period for pedestrians and car occupants and about zero for the bicyclists. The excess DP was low, although it increased every year after the accident for pedestrians and car occupants; for bicyclists no excess DP was seen.



CONCLUSION: Higher levels of SA due to injury diagnoses were seen among all road user groups during the first year after the accident compared to their references. Pedestrians and car occupants had more excess SA due to other diagnoses and more excess DP four years after the accident than bicyclists and other road users.

Language: en