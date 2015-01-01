Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence of depression, anxiety disorder, hopelessness, and suicide among first-degree relatives of patients hospitalised in medical and anaesthesia intensive care units at an academic medical centre.



METHODS: In this case-control study conducted in Türkiye, 32 first-degree relatives of 32 patients hospitalised for 14 days or more in intensive care units and 32 healthy volunteers were included for assessment. The Beck Depression Scale (BDS), Beck Anxiety Scale (BAS), Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS), and Suicide Probability Scale (SPS) were administered to participants.



RESULTS: The mean age of patients' relatives was 42.1 ± 11.6 years and that of the controls was 43.0 ± 11.3 years. The median scores for the BDS, BHS, and SPS were significantly higher among the relatives of the patients than among controls (P =.008, P =.013, and P =.001, respectively). Based on cutoff scores for the BDS and BAS, depression was observed in 56.3% of the relatives of the patients and anxiety disorder was observed in 46.9%. In the group comprising patients' relatives, the median score for the BDS was significantly higher among female participants than among male participants (P =.038).



CONCLUSIONS: First-degree relatives of patients hospitalised in intensive care units have a higher prevalence of depression, hopelessness, and suicidality. Female relatives are more depressed than male. Ensuring psychiatric evaluation of the relatives of patients hospitalised in intensive care units in Türkiye is important.

