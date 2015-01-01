Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major public health concern globally, with significant implications for morbidity, mortality, and long-term disability. While extensive research has been conducted on TBI management in high-income countries, limited attention has been given to the specific challenges and opportunities faced by healthcare systems in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). This perspective study aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current status of TBI management in SSA, focusing on the unique challenges and potential opportunities for improvement. The findings highlight several key challenges faced by SSA healthcare systems in managing TBIs, including limited resources, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of trained healthcare professionals. Furthermore, social and cultural factors, such as ignorance of driving laws, financial constraints, and limited access to modern technology services. However, the study also identifies potential opportunities for improving TBI management in SSA. These include strengthening healthcare infrastructure, enhancing pre-hospital care and transportation systems, and increasing public awareness and education about TBI. This perspective study emphasizes the urgent need for tailored interventions and strategies to address the unique challenges faced by SSA in managing TBIs. Addressing the challenges and opportunities in brain injury management in sub-Saharan Africa requires a comprehensive approach which can be through investing in health infrastructure, addressing socioeconomic inequalities, implementing prevention strategies, and fostering evidence-based research collaboration. Through this, the region can significantly improve TBI care and outcomes, thereby improving the well-being of people affected by TBI in sub-Saharan Africa.

