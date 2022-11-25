Abstract

AIM: To identify the nature, degree and contributing factors of workplace violence (WPV) incidents experienced by Australian nursing students during clinical placement.



DESIGN: Descriptive cross-sectional study.



METHODS: Data were collected from 13 September to 25 November 2022. Eligible participants included all nursing students enrolled in nursing degrees at any Australian university who had completed at least one clinical placement. An adapted version of the WPV in the Health Sector Country Case Study survey was used.



RESULTS: A total of 381 nursing students across eight states of Australia completed the survey. More than half of the students had experienced an episode of WPV; patients were the most frequent perpetrators. Personal factors of patients, staff and students, organizational factors and cultural norms within the workplace supported acts of WPV.



CONCLUSION: Student nurses (SNs) most often experience violence from patients during direct care. Patient encounters are the core component of clinical placement. Education providers have a responsibility to effectively prepare students to be able to identify escalating situations and manage potentially violent situations. Registered nurses who supervise students during clinical placement require support to balance their clinical role with student supervision. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION: Experiencing WPV can negatively impact relationships between students, healthcare professionals and care recipients. This results in personal distress, decreased job satisfaction and potentially the decision to leave the nursing profession. IMPACT: What already is known: SNs are exposed to WPV during clinical placement. WHAT THIS PAPER ADDS: More than half the SNs in this study experienced violence inclusive of physical, verbal, racial and sexual harassment. Patients were the predominant perpetrators. Implications for practice/policy: Interventions at individual and systemic levels are required to mitigate WPV. REPORTING METHOD: This study is reported using the STROBE guidelines.

Language: en