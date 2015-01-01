SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vadukapuram R, Trivedi C, Desai S, Mansuri Z, Jain S, Reddy A. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/NMD.0000000000001782

PMID

38573754

Abstract

Bullying victimization has been identified as a significant factor influencing academic outcomes. We sought to evaluate the educational outcomes and psychiatric comorbidities in children and adolescents who are victims of bullying using the National Survey of Children's Health dataset for the study. The participants were children and adolescents (age: 6-17 years) categorized into two groups: group 1, not bullied (n = 21,015), and group 2, bullied more than once (n = 21,775). Individuals whose health status was fair or poor have experienced more bullying (2.4% vs. 1.4%, p < 0.001). Individuals in the group 2 were more likely to repeat the grades than the group 1 (7.1% vs. 5.9%, p = 0.039). Individuals who were missing ≥11 school days and sometimes or never engaged in school were observed to be more in the group 2 compared with the group 1 (5.9% vs. 3.2% and 20.3% vs. 10.6%, p < 0.001). In conclusion, bullying victimization could be a risk factor and associated with decreased academic outcomes.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print