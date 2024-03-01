|
Citation
Elbasheir A, Fulton TM, Choucair KC, Lathan EC, Spivey BN, Guelfo A, Carter SE, Powers A, Fani N. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 173: 326-332.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38574596
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Race-related stress (RRS) is an unrecognized source of moral injury (MI)-or the emotional and/or spiritual suffering that may emerge after exposure to events that violate deeply held beliefs. Additionally, MI has not been explored as a mechanism of risk for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in trauma-exposed civilians. We examined relations among exposure to potentially morally injurious events (moral injury exposure, MIE), related distress (moral injury distress, MID), and RRS in Black Americans. Potential indirect associations between RRS and PTSD symptoms via MID were also examined.
Language: en
Keywords
Black American; Moral injury; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Race-related stress; Racism; Trauma