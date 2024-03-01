Abstract

BACKGROUND: Race-related stress (RRS) is an unrecognized source of moral injury (MI)-or the emotional and/or spiritual suffering that may emerge after exposure to events that violate deeply held beliefs. Additionally, MI has not been explored as a mechanism of risk for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in trauma-exposed civilians. We examined relations among exposure to potentially morally injurious events (moral injury exposure, MIE), related distress (moral injury distress, MID), and RRS in Black Americans. Potential indirect associations between RRS and PTSD symptoms via MID were also examined.



METHODS: Black Americans (n = 228; 90.4% female; M(age) = 31.6 years. SD(age) = 12.8 years) recruited from an ongoing study of trauma completed measures assessing civilian MIE and MID, RRS, and PTSD. Bivariate correlations were conducted with MIE and MID, and mediation analysis with MID, to examine the role of MI in the relationship between RRS and PTSD symptom severity.



RESULTS: MIE was significantly correlated with cultural (r = 0.27), individual (r = 0.29), and institutional (r = 0.25) RRS; MID also correlated with cultural (r = 0.31), individual (r = 0.31), and institutional (r = 0.26) RRS (ps < 0.001). We found an indirect effect of RRS on PTSD symptoms via MID (β = 0.10, p < 0.005).



CONCLUSIONS: All types of RRS were associated with facets of MI, which mediated the relationship between RRS and current PTSD symptoms. MI may be a potential mechanism through which RRS increases the risk for PTSD in Black individuals.

