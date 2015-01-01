|
Randolph SD, González-Guarda RM, Pearson J. JAMA Health Forum 2024; 5(4): e241044.
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
38573649
The adverse effects of firearm violence plague all US communities by race, ethnicity, sex, socioeconomic status, and geography in variable and distinct ways. In 2022, firearm injuries were among the 5 leading causes of deaths in the US, and, for the first time, firearm-related deaths surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the top cause of death for individuals younger than 19 years of age.1 The firearm homicide rates in 2022 were notably higher for American Indian or Alaska Native individuals (9.3 per 100 000), Black individuals (27.5 per 100 000), and Hispanic or Latino individuals (5.5 per 100 000) than for non-Hispanic White individuals (2.0 per 100 000).
Language: en
*Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control; Humans; Systemic Racism