Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) instruments have a long history with respect to the assessment of psychopathic personality traits. The most recent version, the MMPI-3, should be in a good position to continue this tradition, and the aim of the current research was to evaluate its scales for this purpose. We examined, on the basis of previous research, how well conceptually relevant MMPI-3 scales mapped onto dominant contemporary psychopathy models: the traditional three-factor model and triarchic psychopathy model. HYPOTHESES: We hypothesized that MMPI-3 markers of internalizing would be negatively correlated with boldness, whereas broad and specific markers of externalizing proclivities would be associated with disinhibition and antisociality. We also hypothesized that egocentricity and callousness would be associated with MMPI-3 scales measuring various features of externalizing, interpersonal aggression/antagonism, and grandiosity.



METHOD: We used archival samples of male prison inmates (n = 452), community members with externalizing proclivities (n = 205), and university students (n = 645). These participants completed the Expanded Levenson Self-Report Psychopathy Scale and the Triarchic Psychopathy Measure.



RESULTS: Zero-order correlation analyses indicated support for many of our hypotheses across samples, with notable exceptions. Regression and dominance analyses yielded information about the most potent MMPI-3 predictors of each psychopathy domain, with consistency across the three samples. Boldness was associated with low scores on Emotional/Internalizing Dysfunction, Low Positive Emotions, Shyness, and Negative Emotionality/Neuroticism and high scores on Self-Importance and Dominance. For meanness and disinhibition, we found substantial overlap with MMPI-3 scales (e.g., Behavioral/Externalizing Dysfunction, Antisocial Behavior). Meanness was indicated by high Aggression, Cynicism, Aggressiveness, and Disaffiliativeness; disinhibition/antisociality was primarily marked by high Antisocial Behavior, Hypomanic Activation, Impulsivity, and Disconstraint; and Anger Proneness, Aggression, and Cynicism were secondary indicators.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide support for using the MMPI-3 in clinical assessments to corroborate other sources of information regarding psychopathy as well as generate hypotheses for further consideration. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

