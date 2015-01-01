Abstract

PURPOSE: The goal of this study was to examine plurisexual identity, intimate partner violence (IPV), reproductive coercion, and parental monitoring among pregnant 13-21-year-olds.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional analysis of data collected from a cohort of pregnant adolescents and young adults between October 2019 and May 2023 (n = 398). Logistic regression was completed to assess IPV and reproductive coercion as a function of plurisexual identity. Next, we assessed potential interactions between parental monitoring and plurisexual identity and examined IPV and reproductive coercion as a function of parental monitoring for the full sample and stratified by plurisexuality.



RESULTS: Plurisexual identity was associated with IPV (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 2.3; confidence interval [CI]: 1.4-4.0). IPV was inversely related to parental monitoring among plurisexual participants (aOR: 0.51; CI: 0.32-0.82), but this association was not significant for heterosexual participants (aOR: 1.1; CI: 0.75-1.6).



CONCLUSIONS: This work demonstrates the importance of parental monitoring in supporting young plurisexual pregnant people.

