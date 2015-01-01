|
Citation
Ragavan MI, Coulter RWS, Sickler L, Shaw DS, De Genna NM. LGBT Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
38574316
Abstract
PURPOSE: The goal of this study was to examine plurisexual identity, intimate partner violence (IPV), reproductive coercion, and parental monitoring among pregnant 13-21-year-olds.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent relationship abuse; bisexual; parental monitoring; plurisexual identity; reproductive coercion; sexual minority