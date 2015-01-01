SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

No Author(s) Listed. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(13): e292.

(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7313a4

38573867

In the report, "Notes from the Field: Trends in Gabapentin Detection and Involvement in Drug Overdose Deaths -- 23 States and the District of Columbia, 2019-2020," on page 664, in the fifth paragraph, the first sentence should have read, "The percentage of deaths with gabapentin detected that were opioid-involved remained consistently high, ranging from 85% to 90%."


Language: en
