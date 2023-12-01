Abstract

Posttraumatic headaches are one of the most common and controversial secondary headache types. After a mild traumatic brain, an estimated 11% to 82% of people develop a postconcussion syndrome, which has been controversial for more than 160 years. Headache is estimated as present in 30% to 90% of patients after a mild head injury. Most headaches are tension-type-like or migraine-like. Headaches in civilians, soldiers, athletes, and postcraniotomy are reviewed. The treatments are the same as for the primary headaches. Persistent posttraumatic headaches can continue for many years.

Language: en