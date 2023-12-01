SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Evans RW. Neurol. Clin. 2024; 42(2): 341-373.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ncl.2023.12.001

PMID

38575256

Abstract

Posttraumatic headaches are one of the most common and controversial secondary headache types. After a mild traumatic brain, an estimated 11% to 82% of people develop a postconcussion syndrome, which has been controversial for more than 160 years. Headache is estimated as present in 30% to 90% of patients after a mild head injury. Most headaches are tension-type-like or migraine-like. Headaches in civilians, soldiers, athletes, and postcraniotomy are reviewed. The treatments are the same as for the primary headaches. Persistent posttraumatic headaches can continue for many years.


Language: en

Keywords

Athletes; Concussion; Headaches; Mild traumatic brain injury; Occipital neuralgia; Postconcussion syndrome; Posttraumatic; Soldiers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print