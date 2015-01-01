SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eghbal M, Tabataba FS, Gholami A, Abouei J, Uysal M. Opt. Express 2024; 32(7): 12257-12275.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Optical Society of America)

DOI

10.1364/OE.517035

PMID

38571054

Abstract

The widespread use of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and cameras in vehicular environments provides an excellent opportunity for optical camera communication (OCC) in intelligent transport systems. OCC is a promising candidate for the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and it uses LEDs as the transmitter and cameras as the receiver. However, the mobility of vehicles has a significant detrimental impact on the OCC system's performance in vehicular environments. In this paper, a traffic light that uses multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology serves as the transmitter, and the receiver is a camera mounted on a moving vehicle. The impact of vehicle mobility on the vehicular MIMO-OCC system in the transportation environment is then examined using precise point spread function (PSF) analysis. The experimental results are used to evaluate the proposed PSF. A good agreement between the laboratory's recorded videos and this PSF model's simulations is observed. Moreover, the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio (SINR) values are evaluated. It is shown that they are greatly influenced by the vehicle's speed, direction of motion, and position of the camera. However, since the angular velocity in a typical transportation environment is low, it does not have a significant impact on the performance of the vehicular OCC systems.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print